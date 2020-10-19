In 1913, the News Examiner began promoting the building of a new city hall because the city officials were meeting in what they called a “measly” place at the time and paying $15 a month rent for it. At that time, they had a plot of ground where they had a makeshift jail and a city hall standing. It was felt they could sell that and get two lots for what money they would get. It was decided they could build an adequate new city hall for around $10,000. They figured they could issue the $10,000 bond at 6 percent, which would only be $450 above the $15 rent they were paying each month.
The county officials were also thinking a new city hall needed to be built. However, they were thinking of things on a much different scale and it took a couple of years for it to come to fruition.
After much discussion, Mayor Sneddon requested Boyer & Rogers, architects out of Pocatello, to draw a pencil sketch of a building that would answer the purpose of a city hall, jail, fire station, and “such other uses as are generally required of city buildings.” An exhibition of that rough draft drawing eventually hung at the new city hall.
On Dec. 31 of 1915, the News Examiner stated, “What the new year has in store for Montpelier, we are unable to say, but there is every reason to believe that at least another score of new homes will be erected. In the way of public buildings, we hope to see an elegant new city hall erected upon the site now occupied by the old shack on upper Main Street.”
It was decided by the city council a $25,000 bond was needed for the purpose of erecting and equipping a city hall, jail, and fire station on the plot of ground owned by Montpelier City, just east of the Sidney Stevens old implement house. In order for the bond to carry, it would be necessary for two-thirds of all those voting on the proposition to vote in the affirmative. They figured $15,000 would be sufficient, but that as Montpelier grew in the next 10 to 20 years, the room would be needed. They were ashamed to say that, although Montpelier was one of the oldest towns in the state, there wasn’t a building in the city at the time in which a public meeting of any kind could be held, except the opera house. The city was paying $15 a month for a shack, which was used as an office for the city clerk and a meeting place for the council. The city was also paying rent of $7.50 a month for the public library and the room wasn’t half large enough for the needs of the library.
In case of a fire, the only city records that would be safe from the flames were the few kept in the city’s safe. The building used as a city jail was a disgrace to any civilized community. “How any citizen who can keep from bowing his head in shame every time he passes the socalled jail is beyond our understanding,” quoted the News Examiner.
Unfortunately, a certain number of citizens thought a new sewerage system was more important than a new city hall. It remained to be seen which the majority would vote for.
However, on the day of the vote, the bond passed 143 to 62 – more than the two-thirds majority needed for the city to have their monies to erect a new city hall.
So, the plans and specifications for the new city hall, as prepared by Boyer & Rogers, architects of Pocatello, were accepted by the city council at a special meeting, and bids for the construction of the building were received by City Clerk Barrett on Wednesday, May 8, 1915. Pressed brick and stone were to be used in the construction of the building, which would be two stories with a basement. Entrance to the first floor would be through double doors of Colonial design. On the ground floor, one side would be the public library and on the other would be the offices of the city clerk and mayor. Both floors in the rear part of the hall would be an auditorium 76 by 32 feet in size, with a gallery, the seating capacity of which would be 500. There would be a stage of sufficient size to meet the requirements for which it would be used. In the basement would be the city jail and fire hall. On the upper floor would be the offices of the other city officials and the police court.
“All the rooms would be arranged with the idea of convenience, and any part of the building would be easily reached from any other part without the loss of time or trouble. From the bottom floor, a view would be afforded into the doom of the structure. The attractiveness of the building lay in the simple and plain lines along which it would be built and the interior decorations and finishings promised to be very appropriate. The building would have the added advantage of being both convenient and well-arranged and in no way would this detract from its beauty and attractiveness,” quoted the News Examiner on April 14, 1916.
The city council met in special session to open bids for construction. Nine bids were submitted, the lowest being from J. F. Murray. Thus, the bid was awarded to Mr. Murray. Two samples of brick were submitted, a rough pressed buff, and a white pressed brick by a company out of Smithfield. The white pressed brick was chosen.
However, the Smithfield company had a problem with their brick that year, and the contract ended up being awarded to a company out of Ogden.
It was determined by the city council that they would lay the cornerstone for the new city hall with a public ceremony. The mayor appointed a committee composed of Jeff Davis and Bart Toomer from the council, and Mose Lewis, E.C. Rich, and C.E. Wright from the citizens to secure a proper stone and arrange a program for the occasion.
A half-holiday would be declared for the occasion to be long remembered by the citizens of Montpelier.
On Monday afternoon of July 3, 1916, as part of a three-day celebration which included the 4th of July celebrations, the cornerstone of the new city hall was laid. As this was the first laying of a cornerstone in Montpelier, thousands of people came to witness the ceremonies.
The program began with a procession forming at the foot of Main Street at 1 p.m., led by Chief of Police Hillier as Marshal of the day. It then proceeded to the site of the new city hall. The procession included former mayors of the city as well. The program then proceeded with a selection of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the town band, an invocation by Bishop Hoff, an “Address of Welcome” by Mayor Sneddon, and then a selection by a choir composed of singers from all churches under the direction of Prof. J. B. Tueller. Then John F. O’Connor gave a reminiscent address, followed by another selection by the band and a selection of “America” by a girl’s chorus from the high school. The address of the day was given by Bishop W. W. Clark, followed by another selection by the choir.
Then the laying of the corner stone took place under the direction of Mayor Sneddon. In the receptacle in the corner stone they deposited a copy of the Montpelier Examiner, a number of coins of different denominations, and several other articles.
It was the desire of the committee in charge of the ceremonies that every auto in Bear Lake County be in the parade Monday morning and that each auto be decorated in the national colors. Also, it was the desire of the committee that every business house in the city be closed during the ceremonies at the city hall. Immediately after the ceremonies, a ballgame was held between Pocatello and Montpelier. A dance was held at the pavilion that evening to which everyone was invited. Mayor Sneddon said, “If the patriotism manifested here today is evidence of the sentiment of the people of Idaho, the Gem State can be relied upon to do its full share in upholding the government in the conflict into which it is about to enter.”
After laying of the cornerstone, proper building began. Property north of the building, running east and west on city hall property was designated as an alley or public thoroughfare between Fifth and Sixth Streets.
Electricity for the building and street lighting was installed in 1916 when electricity was still comparatively new to the valley. In the city hall’s main lobby, the floor was covered with genuine tile. It was white with a black border and pattern. “And it still looks good,” said Renee Bird, City Clerk at the time of the city hall’s 75th Anniversary and Diamond Jubilee Year. The cost in 1916 for the tile job was $218, labor and material. Furnishing the new city hall was the responsibility of committee, R. Groo, M.J. Davis, and James Smeath. Cost of furnishing the building, less 10 percent discount, was $865.71. Fire insurance, building, and furnishings was $15,000.
On Dec. 23, 1916, the new city hall held a formal “house warming” with a short program, speeches, and music, after which there was a dance in the auditorium. Other amusement was provided for those who did not care to dance. Punch was served during the evening. The entire building was open for inspection, including the jail.
Cells had not yet been installed in the department, but the visitors were given the opportunity of “seeing what a comfortable place they would have in the event any of them should be entitled to free lodging in the city bastille.”
The building was built just a short five years after the city of Montpelier was incorporated. Montpelier City Hall has been used for many things over the years. For a time, according to Pat Wilde, the new building was used as the LDS Third Ward meeting house until their chapel could be built. It has been used for school activities, even for classrooms. From a 1918 Montpelier Examiner, “High school commencement exercises, held in the city hall on May 25, 16 students will receive diplomas, making up one of the largest classes that has graduated from the local high school.” More recently, for several years, the school district offices were located in the building.
From as far back as July 1918, the auditorium was used by the health department for immunizations. It has been useful for politics and has many times been the election polls. Eastern Star activities were also held there. November 1, 1918, the Spanish influenza epidemic hit Bear Lake County with such force that the local hospital and the city hall held the sick and the dying. During this time, according to Pat Wilde, the Montpelier LDS Tabernacle, just west and across the street, was used as a morgue. According to the News-Examiner files, many interesting stories were recorded. For example, a baby was born in the city hall while the flu epidemic was in full swing. Everything was fine, but the mother contracted the flu and died on Nov. 23, 1928.
In the year 2017, Montpelier City Hall had an interesting story to tell, because upon completion of the edifice, a “time capsule” was buried. The time capsule is still to be opened.
Beginning in 1982, a major remodel of the city hall has been considered. The building began having wiring problems, the brick facing began to come loose and was in danger of falling and needed to be fastened to the clay structure, foundation and substructure repairs needed to be done, the superstructure had problems that was letting water into the brick work, and the building as a whole did not meet ADA requirements for safety or for handicapped accessibility. And, doing the repairs would make it almost impossible to retain the historic aspect of the building. The whole remodel job would be extremely costly, as much as $15 million, if the city chose to do it at all.
The citizens of Montpelier were left with the choice of not doing anything more than the most vital repairs, doing a complete and extensive remodel or restoration, abandoning the building and building another city hall at another site, or tearing down the building and building a completely new city hall on that site or on another site the city presently owned.
The decision has been hard for the citizens of Montpelier. Many people have wanted to preserve the historical aspect of the building; others haven’t wanted to spend the money it would take to completely remodel the building. All of the aspects have been bantered back and forth for the many years since.
In 2020, the city offices, including the police department, finally moved out of the old city hall building and into the building Wells Fargo Bank used to inhabit. It is a more modern building with newer structure and more modern facilities. The cost to do so was much less than fixing up the old city hall and much more amenable to all involved.
The next chapter for the building is still to be told.