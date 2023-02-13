...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations
are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
They say laughter is the best medicine, so consider the Ellen Eccles Theatre your pharmacy! Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, featuring Brandon Vestal (from Dry Bar Comedy) & Frances Dilorinzo (millions of views, a cyber-sensation!)! A new addition to the national touring season, award-winning comedians from across the country will come to the Ellen Eccles Theatre for three nights of hilarity. With these line-ups, you’ll be hoping the show never ends – if you’re able to stop laughing, that is! 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 43 South Main Street in Logan. Tickets: $35.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Dementia Dialogues is a four week course designed to educate and support those caregiving for someone with a dementia related disease. Free and open to all, it will be held on each Tuesday in February from 3:30-5 pm at Sunshine Home Health and Hospice. Enter at 225 N 200 West in Logan. Call 435-754-0233 or email amy.anderson@sunshineterrace.org to register.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Experience thunderous Japanese taiko drumming blended with ethereal bamboo flute and stunning choreography. Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 South Main Street, Logan. Info@cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 25
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet, currently in its 40th anniversary season, will perform Coppelia at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on March 24 and 25, and thanks to a generous donor children can experience the production for free. Coppelia is light-hearted romantic comedy appropriate for all ages. It is the tale of a quirky toy maker (performed by local theatre favorite Max Allen) and his life-like doll who attracts the attention of a young village boy named Franz, who happens to be engaged to a beautiful maiden, Swanhilda (performed by senior Company member Anne Summers). Reserve tickets by visiting cachearts.org or calling the Ellen Eccles Theatre Box Office at (435) 752-0026.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
ONGOING EVENTS
Send your event announcements to hjhappen@hjnews.com. You may also post happenings in the "Promote Your Announcement" folder hjnews.com, and those items will appear in the weekend Cache magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.