Please join us on Sunday April 9 for the 32nd Annual Cache Valley Community Sunrise Service at 8 AM in the USU Amphitheater. This event is sponsored by USU InterVaristy and a variety of community churches. There will be Easter songs and a message. Bring a blanket and park at the base of Old Main Hill and 400 North.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A night of standup comedy featuring Don Friesen (the only 2-time San FranComedy competition winner) & B.T.(from the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival). For more information, call 435-752-0026 or email info@cachearts.org.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Learn about emotions with the Mindfulness Group @ 2:15 p.m. at the Cache County Senior Center. The group will be discussing and learning about human emotions using Brené Brown's book "Atlas of the Heart". The event is free. For more information, email jesse.walker@cachecounty.org or call 435-755-1730.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
All ages are invited to USU's Science Unwrapped Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the Eccles Science Learning Center Auditorium on campus. USU geologist Susanne Jänecke presents "Cache Valley's Ancient Floods and Earthquakes." Learning activities and refreshments follow the talk. Admission is free. Learn more at usu.edu/unwrapped.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
The Canyon Road 10K & 5K is a multi-surfaces race with steep elevation changes that is perfect for trail runners looking for a new challenge and road runners looking for a change of pace and scenery. For more information, email solspeakyoga@gmail.com.
Send your event announcements to hjhappen@hjnews.com. You may also post happenings in the "Promote Your Announcement" folder hjnews.com, and those items will appear in the weekend Cache magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.