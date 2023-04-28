...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM MDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as this
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Logan High School Presents the “Drowsy Chaperone” at 7 p.m. on April 27, 28, 29, and May 1 (Thursday-Monday) at Logan High School, 165 W. 100 South. Tickets can be purchased at loganhigh.org. This delightful show is “a musical within a comedy.” It features the Man in the Chair who takes the audience on a journey through his favorite musical and in the process, develops an intimate relationship with the audience as he shares stories about his own life.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Learn about emotions with the Mindfulness Group at 2:15 p.m. at the Cache County Senior Center. The group will be discussing and learning about human emotions using Brené Brown's book "Atlas of the Heart." The event is free. For more information, email jesse.walker@cachecounty.org or call 435-755-1730.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
The Canyon Road 10K & 5K is a multi-surfaces race with steep elevation changes that is perfect for trail runners looking for a new challenge and road runners looking for a change of pace and scenery. For more information, email solspeakyoga@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
Cache Rock & Gem Show at the Cache County Event Center, 490 S. 500 West in Logan. Show includes rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, displays, educational exhibits, demos, supplies and vendors. Also included are activities for kids. For more information, email crgc.showmanager@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Cache Rock & Gem Show at the Cache County Event Center, 490 S. 500 West in Logan. Show includes rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, displays, educational exhibits, demos, supplies and vendors. Also included are activities for kids. For more information, email crgc.showmanager@gmail.com.
