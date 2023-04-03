Upcoming events:
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly Monday night through Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. &&
Please join us on Sunday April 9 for the 32nd Annual Cache Valley Community Sunrise Service at 8 AM in the USU Amphitheater. This event is sponsored by USU InterVaristy and a variety of community churches. There will be Easter songs and a message. Bring a blanket and park at the base of Old Main Hill and 400 North.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A night of standup comedy featuring Don Friesen (the only 2-time San FranComedy competition winner) & B.T.(from the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival). For more information, call 435-752-0026 or email info@cachearts.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
Send your event announcements to hjhappen@hjnews.com. You may also post happenings in the "Promote Your Announcement" folder hjnews.com, and those items will appear in the weekend Cache magazine.
