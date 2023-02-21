...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Change is brewing across the entirety of the state of Utah, and Cache County is no exception.
During a meeting on Feb. 14, the Cache County Council decided to adopt an updated implementation plan that is to be included in its 2022 Moderate Income Housing Plan.
The state requires the county’s implementation plan include three strategies from a list of 24 it provides. In a 6-1 decision, the council voted to adopt strategies E, G and F.
Strategy E is to “create or allow for, and reduce regulations related to internal or detached accessory dwelling units in residential zones.” G will “amend land use regulations to allow for higher density or new moderate income residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones near major transit investment corridors,” and F should “zone or rezone for a higher density or moderate income residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones, commercial centers, or employment centers.”
The resolution specified the county plans to implement strategy F by supporting “Hyde Park City and other partner communities in 2023 with technical planning assistance such as concept planning, model ordinance language and other services to explore a variety of land use topics.” The county’s approach to strategy G is similarly focused around coordination with “other local governments and county residents” in the pursuit to “maintain a countywide perspective in planning.”
Council Chair David Erickson mentioned how an approved implementation plan was necessary for the county to obtain certain state funds for transportation.
Council Member Nolan Gunnell was hesitant and ultimately unwilling to vote for the implementation of a strategy that could incentivize and promote more accessory dwelling units in unincorporated county land.
“Less than 2% of our single-family dwelling permits have included a request for an internal or attached accessory dwelling unit,” County Planning Manager Tim Watkins assured him.
Still, he was the lone council member to vote in opposition of the implementation plan.
“We haven’t got into the details enough,” he said. “I just think that we really need to sit back and study this.”
Further discussion and possible decisions regarding amendments to the county’s general plan are slated to take place during the next council meeting on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.