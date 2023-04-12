Montpelier set two record lows last week, with both April 5 and April 6 being the coldest such dates on record.
April 5 saw a low of 2°, versus a prior record of 6°; April 6 reached 0°, colder than the previous record of 2°.
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13... * WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to HIGH with daytime heating. * WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah, including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains * WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT Thursday April 13. * IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human- triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information. This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed.
The coming two weeks look to continue a cooler-than-usual April, with highs in the thirties and forties. Historical average highs for these dates are in the low- to mid-fifties.
The soft shoulder coming off of winter may mitigate some of the flooding that had been feared in light of the heavy snowpack.
Bear Lake water elevation as of April 3: 5.911.15’. Full elevation is 5,923.65’. All launch ramps are still blocked by ice.
