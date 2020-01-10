Join petition against Utah tax measures
To the editor:
You will now experience a monumental and intentionally complex tax increase, to include: a new broad based 7-8% service tax on everything imaginable, a 177% food tax increase, a 33% fuel tax increase, plus more to come. It’s a done deal. State legislators are literally dictating the use of dollars you earn for your family’s existence.
You already pay well over 50% of your earnings to the government. Really. Add up taxes currently paid on everything from automobile purchases, registrations, licenses, fuel, food, businesses, property taxes, Fed and State taxes right down to a dog license, and that number exceeds an unbelievable 100 taxes that we pay.
Our forefathers, which at the time were all British, fomented the Revolutionary War by throwing tea into Boston Harbor, demonstrating defiance at being taxed without representation. Guess what – the current state tax increase was without representation. Mass numbers of people attended the statewide restructuring meetings and soundly rejected the new proposals. In the face of that, Sen. Lyle Hillyard’s specialists, along with state lawmakers, have passed more taxes than proposed at those meetings, and ruled that they’re going to spend even more of your essential earnings. They must think we’re stupid
To insure that “their-ignorant-constituents” won’t undermine their authoritarian decision, lawmakers have put up a convoluted and impenetrable barrier. To secure the right to vote against the political highjacking of our dollars, we are required to retrieve 116,000 signatures. A few generous patriots graciously paid upfront $27,000 for the mandated petition packets we will be signing. Many thanks.
Instead of voting, registered voters have to sign a petition to secure the constitutional right to vote against having their pockets professionally picked. You have been betrayed by their conspiring control, to continually plunder your ongoing earnings. You’re already taxed at a level beyond your forefathers who abandoned European kingdoms, and their 50% taxes. In today’s world, featherbedding politicians have proliferated and surpassed that level.
All political parties are agreeing – no more Utah taxes. Locate times at libraries to sign the petition, on utah2019tax.com. To participate in the gathering process, call county coordinators Chris Booth 435-554-4940, or Craig Bowden Cache@Utah2019tax.com. Petition at high volume businesses willing to help with our survival. Visit your neighbors and church members. While gathering signatures, you’re helping people secure their rights. We were intentionally given a small window (Jan. 21), to gather a supposed impossible 116,000 petition signatures, against what is now an enforceable 217 page edict.
Demonstrate to lawmakers the power of the people in 2020. Replace state senators and House representatives, particularly Lyle Hillyard for his betrayal, having spearheaded a fraudulent representation of the people, with worthless and pretentious county meetings.
Barton Boothe
Smithfield