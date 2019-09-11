“Watch and be amazed. There’s a change coming,” said Bear River girls’ tennis Coach Robert Epling. “Are you ready?”
The Bear River girls’ tennis team has put their first Region 11 team win on the books defeating Mountain Crest High on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Bear River High. Together the team went 4-1 in matches with wins from Bear River’s first singles’ Erika Olsen, 7-6, 5-4. Senior Macy Newman followed in second singles with a win 6-6, 4-0.
Both varsity doubles teams also earned the win over the Mustangs. At first doubles Carisa Epling and Brooklyn Francom won their sets 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 and at second doubles Anna Ramsdell and Shannon Epling won in two sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Earlier in the week the Bears hosted Sky View High on Sept. 3, falling to the Bobcats 4-1. C. Epling and Francom were the lone Bears with a win at first doubles, 7-5, 6-4.
This week the team hosted Logan High on Sept. 10, will travel to Ridgeline High on Thursday, Sept. 12, and host Green Canyon High on Tuesday, Sept. 17. All matches start at 3:30 p.m.