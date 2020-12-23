The holiday season is a difficult time for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and COVID-19 has created even more complexity. Whether we’ve lost a loved one or we’ve lost our routines during the pandemic, this has been a year marked by grief.
“This year, our world and everyday lives have changed so much. The pandemic has added to our grief by altering our daily routines, plans, jobs, travel, and the ability to gather with family and friends,” said Jeanne Hahn, a licensed professional counselor and the bereavement counselor at Hospice of Laramie.
She noted that grief can make everything feel overwhelming and unfamiliar. The necessity to socially distance from our loved ones has demanded that we find new ways to connect and practice self-care during a season that is already difficult for those who are grieving a loss.
“Denial and isolation are two expressions of grief, and we are seeing so much of that this year,” said Lou Farley, Ph.D., a counselor and the spiritual support advisor for Hospice of Laramie. The sense of isolation can be overwhelming. While the social distancing guidelines are medically wise and should be given credence, Farley added that it’s important to acknowledge that it is painful to be separated from our loved ones, especially during the holidays.
“Grief is one of the hardest feelings for humans to tolerate because it’s uncontrollable,” said Andi Berry, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Wyoming Art Therapy and Medical Counseling, LLC in Laramie.”It does what it wants, when it wants. One moment we’re fine, and the next moment we could be knocked to our knees.”
There are healthy ways to process these emotions, even if it looks a little different this year. Hahn suggests that, if you are grieving, allow yourself to feel the range of emotions, including joy and sadness. Additionally, find a way to honor your loved one.
For example, Hospice of Laramie created Remembrance Ornaments with their clients as a way to honor those who have died this year. Honoring a loved one could also look like eating their favorite foods, creating a playlist of their favorite music, or sharing memories with other loved ones.
Farley suggests thinking creatively about how to make contact with people through the season. Consider writing physical letters or sending homemade gifts in the mail. He explained that having a physical object to hold is important, especially when we can’t physically be with others. The process of making a homemade gift can also provide purpose, joy, and creative expression.
He also suggests getting outside and soaking in as much sunshine and fresh air as possible if you are able. “We are lucky enough to live in a beautiful outdoor environment with enough space to get outside safely, so take advantage of that if you can.”
Berry recommends practicing gratitude, empathy, and self-compassion while moving through the grieving process.
“Practice hunting for things to be grateful for. Express gratitude for the little things that make your life easier and better,” she said. She added that grief is a part of love, and so we experience grief only because we experience love and connection. It can be a powerful thing to reframe the pain of grief in the light of love.
She noted that another important practice while grieving is self-compassion. “Self-compassion is looking at yourself and saying that this has been a hard year, and that you’re doing the best you can,” Berry said. She also noted that because grief is so difficult, it’s our human instinct to want to go over it or around it. But, the only way is straight through — to experience and acknowledge it rather than avoid it.
If you are experiencing grief and feel like you aren’t able to cope on your own, it is important to reach out for help. Berry stressed that it is not a weakness to reach out to a friend, spiritual advisor, or a professional. On the contrary, it is courageous. Farley and Hahn echoed the importance of seeking support and reaching out if needed. That might come in the form of a phone call or a video chat with a friend, or seeking the expertise of mental health professionals in the community.
If you or a loved one is struggling to cope with grief, there are many resources in the community to help. In an emergency, it’s always best to call 911. Below are some numbers to call for extra help in a crisis:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Wyoming Crisis Text Line: Text “WYO” to 741-741
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health 24 hr crisis line: 307-742-0285
Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-422-HOPE (4673)
Wyoming Safehouse 24 hr hotline: 307-637-7244