The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation will induct six new members, including two brothers, during the organization's annual dinner and ceremony on Oct. 14.
The event at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City will honor Richard and David Barnes, the first Utahns to swim the English Channel, along with former University of Utah athletic director Chris Hill, Utah State University benefactor Jim Laub, Olympic bobsledder Shauna Rohbock and Olympic skeleton athlete Jim Shea.
For reservations, go to UtahSportsHallofFame.org.
The Barnes brothers, graduates of Skyline High School, completed their English Channel crossings in consecutive years.
Hill, a native of New Jersey, has become entrenched as a Utahn for nearly 50 years and was the Utes' athletic director for 31 years, overseeing the program's transition into the Pac-12 Conference.
Laub, who attended Logan High School and USU, has been instrumental in changing USU's athletic landscape with his funding of facilities on the campus.
Laub is president and CEO of Cache Valley Electric. He chaired the National Advisory Board for Aggie Athletics during its first three years. Jim received USU's Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2004, USU's Spirit of Old Main Award in 2006 and an honorary doctorate degree in business and entrepreneurship from USU in 2007. He also received the Contribution to Amateur Football Award from the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Utah Chapter in 2013.
Jim and his wife, Carol, are parents of two sons and live in Logan.
Rohbock, a graduate of Mountain View High School and BYU, played professional soccer before becoming an Olympic silver medalist in bobsledding.
Shea, a Connecticut native who lives in Park City, is a third-generation Olympian and won a gold medal in the skeleton in Utah's Winter Games in 2002.