I hope you have had a great week. Here is a general explanation of my representation and voting. I have not addressed this in a newsletter before. However, it feels like it is appropriate to do it now.
I was recently accused by a constituent that I closely adhere to the “agenda and whims of the extremist Idaho Freedom Foundation.” This was certainly an insulting way to state an opinion. First, I am not ashamed of having IFF as an ally. They are good people with good hearts with no hidden agenda.
He went on to state, “Please know that most of your constituents, including myself want a representative that represents us, and not the agenda of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. They support extreme views and positions that are not in line with the majority of conservatives. Please reconsider your pandering to this far right lobbying group.”
I asked this gentleman why he felt that the Idaho Freedom Foundation was extreme. He failed to answer that question in two subsequent responses. IFF and I see eye to eye on most issues, however I do not agree with their rating on every bill. I have explained that in many newsletters. They are for limited government, less spending, and sound Constitutional principles. I ran on these same principles and I believe I have followed through with what I said I would do. I told this gentleman that the American Conservative Union and IFF have almost identical metrics for rating bills. I asked him if he considered the ACU to be an extremist group, as well. He did not answer that, in two subsequent emails. I was invited to CPAC last month to accept my "conservative champion" award. I received a 100% rating from them. This is the ACU's annual award ceremony with speakers. President Trump spoke at CPAC. I also asked him if he felt President Trump was an extremist because he spoke at CPAC. I did not receive an answer. I don't pander to any group. I study every bill. I follow the principles that I ran on. If it doesn’t align with the Constitution, limited government, less spending, and the free market; I do not vote for it. If it does align, I vote for it. I have done exactly what I said I would do. It is unfortunate that someone would accuse me of pandering to a group, because my values simply align well with them. Nevertheless, I will continue to do what I said I would do when elected. How many elected officials stay true to the principles they ran on? How many actually do what they said they would do? I will always be attacked; it comes with the territory and the position. I refuse to operate like so many politicians do. Most operate in fear that they might not be re-elected, therefore they try to appease everyone and end up being moderate, not really standing for anything. I believe in doing what I said I would do, even if that causes me to not be your representative anymore. I am still passionate about representing you, how I said I would. These are dangerous times, individuals that stand up for freedom are needed. One can stand up for freedom in all types of venues. One does not need to be an elected official to be involved. Please be involved in that endeavor. It is God’s endeavor and he wants all of us to be free.
This individual also accused me of voting against the Yellow Dot Program because I wanted to “rack up in the IFF's Freedom Index.” A true conservative does not vote to expand government. The Yellow Dot Program expands government. A true conservative does not vote to increase spending, the Yellow Dot Program increases spending. A true conservative does not vote to violate the principles of the free market, this government sponsored Yellow Dot Program directly competes against private business. As stated in a previous newsletter, the Yellow Dot Program puts a yellow dot on the back of a vehicle and pertinent medical information is stored in your vehicle’s glove box, in case one is involved in an accident. Currently, the AARP and other private organizations provide this program and emergency personnel are aware of it. Why do we need government involvement? We don’t. We don’t need to spend more taxpayer dollars, especially when the private sector is already providing it. We are facing serious issues with overburdening our taxpayers, especially with the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Yet, a gentleman that claims he is a conservative, wants to burden taxpayers even more with yet another government program, that has nothing to do with protecting the rights of the its citizens.
I have always explained my votes openly and honestly. I knowingly put my explanation out there and I am fully aware that some might not agree. I have always answered constituents openly and honestly regarding my voting and my bills. I have worked with dozens of people from our district. I will always strive to help the good people in District 32. I have always returned calls and emails from constituents. I will continue to do so. Please reach out to me if you have any questions about the 2020 legislative session.