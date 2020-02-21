This past President’s day we were privileged to meet with many of our 4H students for breakfast. It was a pleasure to be with them and learn about their experience with the Know Your Government (KYG) program. They are good kids and our future looks bright with them.
We also took time to remember those leaders that have served our great country, as well as six former senators that passed away this past year. It was great to see the families of these men and women as we honored their loved ones for the time and service they gave to the State of Idaho.
Things are busy here in the Capitol. Our Senate reading Calendar is filled up with bills waiting to be voted on and either rejected or passed and sent to the House. This week, I presented several pieces of legislation on the Senate Floor. Among the bills I sponsored was a Gubernatorial Appointment, two bills dealing with campaign finance laws, a repeal of some un-needed statutes, a bill reducing fees for our elk ranchers, and House Joint Memorial 11. HJM 11 is legislation that is to be sent to federal agencies requesting the permitting process for the Husky 1 North Ridge Project to be done in a timely and fiscally responsible manner to ensure that Itafos Conda will be able to continue to provide phosphate for the future. Representative Gibbs already succeeded in getting this Memorial through the House. I am pleased to report both the Gubernatorial Appointment and HJM 11 passed the Senate and will be sent to the Governor. The other bills I sponsored also passed and will be sent to the House to be voted on there.
I was also able to introduce several bills in various committees this week. One of these bills will provide transparency and oversight to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). PBMs are middlemen between pharmacies and insurance companies. This legislation aims to help our local pharmacies and the people they serve. This bill will also help allow Idaho pharmacists to be able to inform patients on how they can pay less out- of -pocket for prescriptions and allow pharmacies to make business decisions on actual costs. I also introduced a bill in the Senate that Representative Gibbs and I are co-sponsoring that involves phosphogympsum stacks or gyp stacks. This bill, supported by the Mining Association, puts the responsibility of gyp stacks under the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) instead of the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), creating standards similar to other solid waste facilities already in Idaho. If you drive on Highway 34 north of Soda Springs and I86 west of Pocatello, you can see these gyp stacks.
Other notable bills that are making their way through the legislative process is a Senate bill banning hand-held cell phones while driving, grocery tax credit, hemp, and property tax proposals. Banning hand-held cellphones use while driving is largely supported by Boise legislators and it will be interesting to see how far it gets in the process. The House Tax Committee passed a bill that raises the grocery tax credit to $135 from $100 per Idahoan and will now be debated on the House Floor. Proposed legislation legalizing industrial hemp, brought forth in the Senate, will allow farmers to grow hemp while also setting up a plan for farmers to be able to insure their crop and obtain bank loans if they choose. The bill also allows interstate transport of industrial hemp through the state. The bill has the support of the Idaho Farm Bureau and Idaho Food Producers. There are many farmers in the state that would like the opportunity to be able to grow this crop. There are also many property tax proposals with varied ideas and opinions. Hopefully, the legislature will be able to come to an agreement before the session ends.