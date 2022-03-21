Jenson Books, a bookstore in west Logan, is giving back to the community through a charity event that allows teachers across Cache Valley to pick out free books for their classrooms.
Ethan Walker, the procurement specialist for Jenson, has worked there for about a year and a half. Excited by the turnout of previous charity events in the past, he wanted to do something for the community that would stick around long past his employment.
“When I reached out to my boss, they basically said it could be more of a regular thing,” he said.
Every first and third Friday of the month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., teachers from all walks of life can come pick out books for their classroom libraries. Walker said the store also visits group homes and assisted living facilities to give out books as well.
“I’ve had a few teachers reach out just thanking us, like, ‘Oh, this is super nice of you,'" Walker said. “That’s reaffirming that we’re helping people.”
For Walker, the event's success demonstrates many people are still enthusiastic about books. And he's glad for the opportunity to support reading among community members.
“It’s been really fun to work at Jenson, especially being able to find these groups and help the teachers and help the people in assisted living and in group homes. It’s been really fun and really an eye-opening experience,” Walker said.
According to their website, Jenson Books was started in Salt Lake City by Steve Jenson, who wanted to bring new life to used books. Jenson moved to Cache Valley in 2009 and started partnering with local thrift stores to sell books online. Their brick-and-mortar location is located at 1189 W. 1700 N. in Logan.
More information about Jenson Books and their community events can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.