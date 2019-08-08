To the editor:
Last month, despite the opposition of Logan’s Mayor Daines, the Logan Municipal Council voted to enter the next phase UAMPS’ so-called Carbon Free Power Plan. This plan is, in reality, an untested, unproven nuclear power project that will burden our community with all the downsides that follow nuclear power.
In this plan, our city, as well as a few surrounding ones, would spend money on a risky investment to build and get power from small modular nuclear reactors (SMNRs). SMNRs, at their core, are just a differently packaged version of a traditional nuclear power plant. They will create just as much nuclear waste as traditional plants — including waste that has a half-life of 100,000 years.
Utah has already had enough of a negative nuclear legacy that we don’t need to add to. From chemical weapons testing or uranium milling and mining, families throughout the state have been forever scarred by the entire nuclear fuel stream. Using our ratepayer dollars on SMNRs would just add insult to injury for those families and communities.
I am writing to urge the councils and citizens of Cache Valley to be wary of SMNRs and to demand to see the full breadth of energy generation options (like wind and solar) before willingly letting history repeat itself.
As a millennial growing through these ever-changing times, I would love to see environmentally conscious choices being made, to guarantee a healthy future for my family and I. Thank you for your consideration.
Zoey Kay Marty
Logan