A Providence man accused of breaking into an apartment and threatening inhabitants with a knife pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Obten Lather, 18, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree burglary, amended from a first-degree aggravated burglary, and two counts of third-degree aggravated assault.
On May 10, North Park Police Department officers responded to a report of a man — later identified as Lather — who threatened inhabitants of an apartment with a 3-inch steak knife. Police had arrested three men at the apartment earlier that evening; Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court on Monday that Lather believed the victims had “snitched.”
Hazard said Lather entered the apartment, punched the first victim in the face and held a knife to his mouth. Lather then used the knife to threaten another man who was sleeping, Hazard said. Documents filed with the court state that Lather asked the victims about the prior arrest and dropped the knife by the front door before leaving.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told The Herald Journal that Lather had been drinking at residence nearly three hours prior and was heavily intoxicated during the incident. McGinnis said Lather didn’t know the victim’s outside of imbibing with them earlier that evening. While Lather’s recollection of the incident is incomplete due to intoxication, McGinnis said Lather believed the victim’s had called the police on a friend and his reaction was out of protection.
McGinnis said he will ask the judge to consider Lather’s tough upbringing and youthful age at sentencing.
Lather is “definitely sorry for what he did,” McGinnis said. “He wants to apologize to the victims and make that right.”
Lather was arrested on May 20 and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Sentencing for Lather has been slated for Aug. 17.