Maurine Austin recently celebrated her 90th birthday at a series of parties with family and friends. She was born on April 28, 1933, to Winnie and Owen Stephens in Montpelier, Idaho. She married Dale Austin, and they had three sons: Brad (Montpelier), Steve (Spring Creek, NV), and Scott (Mohammed, IL). She also has three grandchildren.


