May Baker and family.

Bear Lake Manor hosted a big birthday celebration for May Baker, who turned 100 last week.

May grew up in Manitoba, Canada with four brothers. She said she grew up playing baseball with the boys, and also that "we never got to eat much meat, apart from our own chickens."


