Joseph and Benjamin McDowell, 13 year old twin sons of David and Stacey McDowell of Montpelier, earned their Eagle Scout awards on December 23rd. They wanted to continue the family legacy of earning their Eagles and worked extra hard to complete the requirements in a timely manner. Joseph designed and built a Gaga ball pit for Bear Lake Middle School and the game has been played non-stop during lunch breaks. Benjamin patched holes in plaster walls, routered and installed custom trim and baseboards, and painted the back stage area and East green room at the middle school. His project, though literally behind the scenes, is appreciated by the drama classes and all who will use the stage. They would like to thank their Cub leaders, Greg Hyde, and Mike Wilding, for all their help and leadership through the last 5 years of Scouting!