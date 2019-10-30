Saltzer Home Health, a Meridian-based organization founded this year to provide home-based health care services for local patients, has received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.
The commission, a recognized leader in home health accreditation, has a collaborative survey approach designed to enhance business operations and ensure the highest quality patient care, according to a press release.
Developed for Medicare-certified home health agencies, standards help providers succeed in meeting the Medicare Conditions of Participation and industry best practices. The surveyors are registered nurses with home care experience who understand the challenges facing home health agencies.
On-site accreditation surveys are conducted every three years by ACHC surveyors who follow a comprehensive review process that looks at organizational structure, policies and procedures, and compliance with state and federal laws.
“The mission of Saltzer Home Health is to provide care with dignity, respect and compassion," Executive Director Vickie Garcia said in the release. "We will do this by committing to quality service focused on keeping patients active and independent in their homes.”
Saltzer Home Health serves patients throughout the Treasure Valley. The organization provides home-based services, ranging from monitoring medication to skilled nursing to post-surgery recovery to speech therapy. Educational and social services for patients and caregivers are also offered.