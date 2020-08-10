Yes! The 2020 County Fair looks different. But don't let that get you down!
Pioneer News Group/Adams Publishing is holding a photo contest!
Come and help us highlight and feature the hard work all you livestock participants have put into your projects.
If you are an active participant and your animal is currently enrolled in the 2020 4-H/FFA program, submit a photo of you and your livestock animal for some fair fun and prizes!
The contest starts August 5th. Submit your photos to www.hjnews.com/montpelier/contests/.
The rest of you, vote online daily for your favorite livestock photo.
If enough entries are received, photos will also be placed in the window of The News-Examiner for those who wish to look at them. However, voting must be done online.