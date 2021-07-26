The 2021 Merlin Olsen Summer Classic was held at Bear Lake West Golf Course on Saturday, July 17th. The tournament raised more than $65,000 that will be used to help Bear Lake Watch keep Bear Lake… Clean Deep & Blue. The MOSC has now raised a total of more than $500,000 to help preserve and protect Bear Lake. The funds that the MOSC has raised have served as seed capital to fund almost $1 million in scientific research projects on and around Bear Lake with partners like the states of Utah and Idaho, USGS, Utah State University and others..
A full field of enthusiastic golfers enjoyed sunny skies and beautiful views of Bear Lake as they played 18 holes of golf for a great cause.
Golfers enjoyed participating for prizes with a golf games on practically every hole. There was even a “Kids’ Long Drive” competition!
In addition to receiving a golf shirt and golf cap, golfers at the MOSC were treated to on-course drinks, snacks and even Aggie ice cream.
Advertisement
A silent auction was conducted with an number of amazing items that had been donated including a framed and personally autographed picture of the LA Rams Fearsome Foursome (Merlin Olsen, Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier and LaMar Lundy.)
Lots of gift certificates and auction items were donated by local Bear Lake businesses who sincerely care about the lake and want to see it remain...Clean, Deep and Blue.(A big Thank you to Bear Lake West Golf Course, Bear Lake Golf Course, Montpelier Golf Course, EPIC Recreation, Bear Lake Propane, Bear Trapper Restaurants, Water’s Edge, Rucas, Bear Lake Art - Little Starling Photography, Station Park, Blue Water Bistro and Bakery, Violets & Grace Flowers and Gifts, Oso Blu, LaBeau's, Ber's Shakes and Sodas, Blue Clothing Company, Summit Pizza, Crepes and Coffee, Los Primos, Firehouse Pizzeria, Bryce Nielson’s EcoTour, Ephraim’s Restaurants, Café Sabor, Millie & Jerry Phelps cand Caroline Nebeker Rasmussen,
A special “Thank You” to the Olsen family, to the hole sponsors, donors of money and/or auction items, golfers, volunteers, Golf Pro Ted Slivinski and the Bear Lake West golf course.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.