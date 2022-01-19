The three Bear Lake County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, January 10, 2022, assisted by Cindy Garner, County Clerk, and Adam McKenzie, Chief Deputy Prosecutor. The agenda was unanimously approved as published. Moving to general business matters, the commissioners unanimously ratified claims as itemized by Chairman Rasmussen, and minutes of December 13 and 27 were unanimously approved.
As previously reported, Prosecuting Joe resigned as of January 6, 2022, concluding Hayes’ leave of absence which began November 8. Investigations of Hayes have or are being conducted by local and state authorities but no information is available with respect to those inquiries. Hayes has not returned a call for comment. During December and at Hayes’ request, the County Commissioners appointed Adam McKenzie as Chief Deputy Prosecutor, allowing the office’s duties to be performed. The Commissioners opted to widen the search for a new Prosecutor by advertising in a regional newspaper and requesting assistance from the Idaho State Bar. Urging stability and continuity in procedures, Sheriff Heslington and Judge Garbett lobbied for a quick selection.
Also reported earlier, County Clerk Cindy Garner submitted her letter of resignation indicating her final day will be February 25, 2022. The Commissioners have passed this vacancy to the Republican Central Committee which is charged to list three candidates to fill the position.
Commissioner Payne attended the Soil Conservation Meeting and mentioned parking lights at the Senior Citizens Center which may have interfered with the quilt guild meetings previously held at that location with the meetings now moving to the Allred Center instead.
Sheriff Heslington remarked weather-related activity with long days had generally put everyone back on the road after a traditional “Bear Laker.” Heslington added that some grooming equipment is beyond its serviceability and the department is spending as much time on repairs as grooming. “We have a reputation for our trails and the work that goes into them and we’re struggling to even be out there because of equipment,” he said. McKenzie is reviewing the annual agreement with between the Forest Service and Sheriff prior to approval and signature.
Commissioner Jensen requested clarification on radio communication between Bern Hill and Hell Hole and the viability of VHF versus 700 MHz signals with the intent to serve all county departments using the most economical and wide-reaching system. After extended discussion, the Commissioners, Roads and Bridge superintendent and the Sheriff tentatively concluded a 700 MHz system was not economically feasible due insufficient repeaters but VHF could and has been used more effectively despite inability to receive signals from state-wide sources in all areas of the county. The Commissioners would also like to consult with the new Emergency Services Coordinator on the matter before reaching a decision. Nonetheless, Road and Bridges’ radios are so out-dated that parts can no longer be obtained and the department operates via cell phone which is inefficient in sending or receiving group messages. At Fish Haven Canyon where snowmobile parking has been resituated, the engineer has now approved the road so the County can accept it and begin plowing the additional distance for access. The matter will be added to the next agenda. An ordinance is being considered regarding situations where private vehicles and trailers, as well as individuals pushing snow across roads, hamper the County keeping roads and parking clear of snow.
Considering the merits of two options for Commissioner Districts, a resolution was adopted selecting the alternative placing Dingle in Commissioner District 1, with Commissioner Payne voting nay. M2 Automation’s system for courthouse security was considered. No decision was made on Aeonia Software. ARPA funds of $25,000 for the Senior Center and $30,000 for the Oregon Trail Museum were approved unanimously. No billing had been received from the Senior Citizens Center for annual funding and further ARPA funding could be sought during the next fiscal year. The Road and Street Annual Financial Report was unanimously approved. A virtual seminar was held by the Attorney General’s Office regarding open meeting law and public records and Rasmussen added the News-Examiner intends to hold an in-person meeting on these and similar topics in the future.
The building inspector report by Wayne Davidson was brief inasmuch as few new permits were issued but calls continue regarding remote or unusual building sites and plans.
Moving into the Board of Equalization, no new applications or appeals were pending. However, Dale Thornock requested the assessment rolls be closed but the matter could not be addressed inasmuch it was not on the agenda as an action item. The Commissioners expect to consider this and the Prosecutor vacancy at a special meeting on January 24. It was requested that all future agendas have the Board of Equalization as the final entry for action and if there is nothing to be addressed, the topic need not be considered. McKenzie suggested an executive session under “records exempt from disclosure” regarding hiring a Prosecutor but Chairman Rasmussen stated the information regarding the Prosecutor position is public record.
Rasmussen reported the Gem Plan is going well with the next meeting on January 31st and Bear River Rifleman will meet January 28 with a dinner and social that evening with officers elected. The Commissioners were asked to RSVP if they wished to attend.
An adjustment will be made in funding for the Bannock County facilities shared by several counties and Bear Lake is expected to pay slightly more for its proportionate share. Costs for other counties are expected to change as well and there is a small percentage added for overhead because Bannock paid to build the courtroom facilities and the other counties pay to use that portion of the building. Rasmussen attended the hospital board meeting and he noted the new construction allows the ambulance to much more easily access the emergency room without backing up as had been the case. As expected, there has been a small jump in Covid cases in the County. The Idaho Central Republican Committee met and received a proposal for the Committee to control who could be a candidate with only two candidates running for an office. Rasmussen expressed his negative reaction and the proposal did not pass.
Scott Esquibel is working with Keller Engineering toward a Federal Lands Access Program grant to fund the second part of the East Shore Road. He is also looking into FLAP grants for other projects.
Kathi Izatt requested the Commissioners provide individual opinions regarding development regulation possibilities without group discussions or consensus. McKenzie advised such opinions not be given.
By a unanimous roll call vote, the Commissioners moved to an executive session to discuss eight applications for the emergency preparedness position, expecting to determine who would be interviewed, and one exempt claim. Cindy Garner, Sheriff Heslington and McKenzie were also present. Re-entering regular session following a lunch break, it was announced there were nine applications and some applicants will be asked for additional information. Upon a unanimously adopted motion, Garner will work with the indigent claimant to resolve the amount due.
Setting a special meeting on January 24 at 9 a.m., the meeting adjourned at 1:30 p.m.