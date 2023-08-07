b

Vernon and Mary Bateman.

Vernon and Mary Bateman have been named Grand Marshals for the 2023 Bear Lake County Fair and parade.

Vernon and Mary were both born and raised in the beautiful Bear Lake Valley. They were married in the Logan Temple on May 6, 1960. After living in Paris for three years they moved to Bloomington where they still reside. Vernon and Mary have five children. Mary Lin (DeLoy) Romrell, Verna Rae (Kerry) Romrell, Treva (Temp) Bunn, Max (deceased)(Connie), Ryan (Stacey) Bateman. They have 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. They owned and operated a cattle ranch where they taught their children many valuable lessons.


