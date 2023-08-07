Vernon and Mary Bateman have been named Grand Marshals for the 2023 Bear Lake County Fair and parade.
Vernon and Mary were both born and raised in the beautiful Bear Lake Valley. They were married in the Logan Temple on May 6, 1960. After living in Paris for three years they moved to Bloomington where they still reside. Vernon and Mary have five children. Mary Lin (DeLoy) Romrell, Verna Rae (Kerry) Romrell, Treva (Temp) Bunn, Max (deceased)(Connie), Ryan (Stacey) Bateman. They have 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. They owned and operated a cattle ranch where they taught their children many valuable lessons.
While running the ranch they also worked at other jobs. Vernon retired from Idaho Transportation Department in 2003. Mary retired from being an Avon Representative after 35 years. They both served their community in many capacities. Vernon served on the city council for eight years. Mary served on the council for several years and later became the mayor of Bloomington, becoming the first woman mayor in the county. She served on the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for 35 years, including being Board Chairman for 20 of those years. She also served on the Idaho Hospital Association Board of Directors for three years and was appointed Chairman of the Western Regional Trustee Symposium which covers seven states. Vernon was her biggest supporter through all those years.
They are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have served in numerous callings. They loved supporting their kids in whatever activities they were involved in, and now love watching the grandkids and great-grandkids in their numerous activities. They both were members of the Bear Lake Rangers for over 50 years and have many fond memories made with their dear friends. Vernon loves horses and always had a good mount. He chariot raced for over 25 years, even making it to the State and World Championship races several times. They love to travel--and only by car.
They love camping and especially love the Bateman Reunion held every year in the Tetons and Yellowstone. Time spent with family and friends is what makes their lives the most enjoyable.
They have always been great supporters of the Bear Lake County Fair. They can be found in the stands cheering on the grandkids while showing their animals, and attending the horse pulls and rodeos. They are honored and grateful for this opportunity and love the people of this valley. They appreciate the time and effort that the volunteers put in to make the Bear Lake County Fair so amazing each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.