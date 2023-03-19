h

House Bill 292 (H292) was passed this week by the House and was sent to the Senate. H292 is the latest rendition and compromise of the property tax bills that has been worked on all session. It includes $161 million to go toward all homeowners for homeowner tax relief and $148 million to go toward all taxpayers by paying off school bonds and levies. The bill also contains a Circuit Breaker provision for older people on fixed incomes, and it removes the March election date for schools. Funding for this property tax relief will come from 4.5% of State Sales Tax revenue, a program called the “Surplus Eliminator” (which is surplus funds left over at the end of the fiscal year), an online sales tax program, a tax rebate fund, and a one-time transfer from the General Fund. The bill has garnered quite a bit of support and is scheduled to have a hearing in the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee this week.

Senate Bill 1112 (S1112), which is a bill I worked on, recognizes Bear Lake and its many contributions to our State. It passed the Senate unanimously this week and was sent to the House Resources and Conservation Committee where Representative Wheeler was able to present it and get it sent to the House Floor for consideration. S1112 helps protect Idaho’s water uses and interests in irrigation, recreation, and power generation within Bear Lake.


