...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally up to 12 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Early this week, Governor Little vetoed House Bill 292 (H292), the property tax relief bill, because of an issue discovered late last week. The way the bill was written, on-going local transportation projects would be in jeopardy because of how H292 reordered State sales tax revenue. It put the State’s bonding ability at risk.
The Senate quicky amended the bill to fix the issues along with raising the amount of overall tax relief by adjusting State sales tax revenue from 2.5% to 3% affecting both homeowner’s tax relief and relief to school districts. We also left the “Circuit Breaker” in to allow more people to qualify. The “Wayfair” issue, or how the State collects on-line sales tax, was removed. Finally, the elimination of the March election date for school districts was also removed. That issue can be addressed in a separate bill if there is sufficient support.
Even though it was a clean bill and the Senate passed it handily, the House promptly killed it. A new bill was drafted by the House tax chair to specifically address the bonding problem in H292. This “trailer bill,” House Bill 376 (H376), fixed how sales tax revenues are distributed by ensuring the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund’s local highway projects take priority over other tax distributions.
As a result of the fixes in H376, both the House and the Senate voted to override the Governor’s veto. H376 took care of the Governor’s concerns, and everyone seems to be satisfied that property tax relief is on its way to Idaho citizens. Property tax relief has been a priority for this Legislature and for Governor Little. We agree that these two bills will provide substantial tax relief.
There are a few appropriation bills left to be debated and considered before we close the 2023 Legislative Session, including the appropriations for public schools, facilities, and teachers. I do not expect there will be much opposition to these bills. The Medicaid budget that the House killed earlier last week has been redone and the new version, House Bill 369 (H369) recently passed the House. It was sent to the Senate where it also passed.
All this means that the end of the 2023 Legislative Session is within sight. With that said, it has been my pleasure to work with Representatives Andrus and Wheeler. I think I can speak for all of us when I say it is an honor to represent the good people of Legislative District 35. Thank you for that privilege!
