As we end the ninth week of the 2023 Legislative Session, property tax relief is still actively being discussed and a new bill was introduced just this week. This new legislation seeks to lower property taxes by creating a school district facility fund that will be distributed to school districts to help pay down their bonds and levies or to be placed in reserve accounts for future construction needs. These school district financial instruments are normally paid through your property taxes.
Along with this change, the bill also limits the number of school bond and levy elections in May and November of any calendar year. The proposed bill provides funds for the State public defense fund and provides some money for homeowners in the form of $130 million in tax relief as well as helps with the “circuit breaker,” the Idaho Property Tax Reduction program in Idaho Code. It proposes a reduction of 200% of the median assessed value (capped at $400,000) of all homes that receive a homeowner’s exemption. Part of the money used to pay for these changes would come from a percentage of State sales tax revenue. I am not sure where the rest would come from, but we will find out more details once the bill is printed and the Senate gets more details.
I was able to introduce and have a committee hearing this week on Senate Bill 1112 (S1112). This bill recognizes and adds beautiful Bear Lake to Idaho Code and declares its legislative value by urging collaboration among Idaho stakeholders to “preserve and enhance” Idaho’s interests in the irrigation, power generation, and recreation that Bear Lake provides. S1112 had input and support from concerned citizens, irrigators, Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation, and the Idaho Water Users Association.
I also introduced a bill this week to address concerns expressed by sportsmen regarding antler and horn hunting pressures on wintering wildlife. With the severe weather we have experienced this long winter, wildlife is stressed and weak. Some of our neighboring states have imposed restrictions on antler and horn hunting and this has put pressure on our wildlife as more people come to Idaho to horn hunt. Senate Bill 1143 (S1143) gives the authority to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to regulate and set seasons for activities related to antlers and horns of deer, elk, moose, sheep, and pronghorn to help protect them during harsh winter conditions. S1143 will have a Senate Resources & Environment Committee hearing next week.
On a sad note, former Governor Phil Batt passed away this week on his 96th birthday, which just happened to also be Idaho Day. He was a dedicated Idahoan who deeply loved his home State. He was an advocate for Idaho agriculture and understood the vital role agriculture plays in our State. He demonstrated strong support for Idaho’s farmers and ranchers throughout his public service as an elected State Representative, State Senator, President Pro Tempore of the Idaho Senate, Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor, and Governor. His service to the Great State of Idaho from 1965 to 1999 and his steadfast leadership even after leaving office is greatly appreciated. He will be lovingly missed!
