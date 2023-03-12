m

As we end the ninth week of the 2023 Legislative Session, property tax relief is still actively being discussed and a new bill was introduced just this week. This new legislation seeks to lower property taxes by creating a school district facility fund that will be distributed to school districts to help pay down their bonds and levies or to be placed in reserve accounts for future construction needs. These school district financial instruments are normally paid through your property taxes.

Along with this change, the bill also limits the number of school bond and levy elections in May and November of any calendar year. The proposed bill provides funds for the State public defense fund and provides some money for homeowners in the form of $130 million in tax relief as well as helps with the “circuit breaker,” the Idaho Property Tax Reduction program in Idaho Code. It proposes a reduction of 200% of the median assessed value (capped at $400,000) of all homes that receive a homeowner’s exemption. Part of the money used to pay for these changes would come from a percentage of State sales tax revenue. I am not sure where the rest would come from, but we will find out more details once the bill is printed and the Senate gets more details.


