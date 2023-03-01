m

The property tax relief bills that were introduced earlier this Legislative Session, seem to be stalled in the House. As a result, Senators Grow (LD14) and Anthon (LD27) have introduced Senate Bill 1111 (S1111). This bill combines tax relief for homeowners by using 4.5% of sales tax revenue to generate around $205 million. There would be no tax shift to agriculture or business. The relief would strictly go to homeowners. The “circuit breaker” part of the bill would exempt $300,000 or 250% of the medium assessed value of a home. This provision of the bill would help those veterans, widows, and older Idahoans on fixed incomes with their property tax bill. We will see how far this proposal goes and if it garners enough support to pass.

My fence legislation, Senate Bill 1063 (S1063), passed the Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee this week. S1063 modifies and updates a section of Idaho Fence Laws — many which were last updated in 1915. With the growing population in Idaho, there are increasing cases of cars encountering livestock on our roadways, and there is always an issue of livestock being where they should not be. Idaho’s Open Range Laws often get blamed when, in fact, it is Idaho Fence Law that is not being enforced. Law enforcement and prosecutors have expressed frustration in their inability to act because of negligence.


