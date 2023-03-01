The property tax relief bills that were introduced earlier this Legislative Session, seem to be stalled in the House. As a result, Senators Grow (LD14) and Anthon (LD27) have introduced Senate Bill 1111 (S1111). This bill combines tax relief for homeowners by using 4.5% of sales tax revenue to generate around $205 million. There would be no tax shift to agriculture or business. The relief would strictly go to homeowners. The “circuit breaker” part of the bill would exempt $300,000 or 250% of the medium assessed value of a home. This provision of the bill would help those veterans, widows, and older Idahoans on fixed incomes with their property tax bill. We will see how far this proposal goes and if it garners enough support to pass.
My fence legislation, Senate Bill 1063 (S1063), passed the Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee this week. S1063 modifies and updates a section of Idaho Fence Laws — many which were last updated in 1915. With the growing population in Idaho, there are increasing cases of cars encountering livestock on our roadways, and there is always an issue of livestock being where they should not be. Idaho’s Open Range Laws often get blamed when, in fact, it is Idaho Fence Law that is not being enforced. Law enforcement and prosecutors have expressed frustration in their inability to act because of negligence.
S1063 seeks to begin to resolve this issue by updating language in the “barbed wire” section of Idaho Code by refining some definitions and changing the current penalty from a misdemeanor to an infraction, making it easier for law enforcement to enforce the law. The notice requirements and the number of days to fix their fence to keep livestock where they should be, remains the same. This is an issue that I have been working on for three years now. I have worked with and received support from the Idaho Farm Bureau, the Idaho Cattle Association, the Idaho Sheriffs Association, and several other groups.
My Senate Concurrent Resolution 101 (SCR 101) passed off the Senate Floor this week and is on its way to the House. SCR 101 directs the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to continue to work toward drafting legislation to help our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the State of Idaho. EMS is not classified as an essential service in the State of Idaho like police and fire services. SCR 101 is the first step to classifying EMS as an “essential service” that will guarantee all Idahoans get EMS service when they need it. EMS across our State are experiencing staff shortages, burn out, funding problems, and recruitment issues. EMS is an important service in our communities and there is much to be done to help these people — our friends and neighbors — who, thankfully, always seem to be there when we need them.
Some good news is that the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC) has started voting on agency budgets, which means the Legislature is on-track to finish its work by the end of March!
