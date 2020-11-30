(StatePoint) 2020 has thrown us all a lot of curveballs, so it’s no surprise that the concept of self-care is getting a lot of traction in many health and wellness circles. Treating yourself with healthy activities can improve your mental and physical state and help you be more present with friends and family this holiday season.
Here are three ways to treat yourself and indulge in a little TLC, for everyone’s benefit, during the holidays.
1. Makeover your morning: Rise an hour before everyone else in your household to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. Use the time to meditate, stretch, write in a gratitude journal or visualize a successful day ahead.
2. Make a list of your favorite things: Write down ideas that genuinely bring you joy and fill you with a sense of purpose. To ensure you’re finding time to do them, schedule them in your calendar. Activities could be anything from going for a run to buying fresh flowers or tackling an arts and crafts project.
3. Invest in new gear: Sometimes, the best motivator for getting active is a new piece of clothing or accessory you feel confident wearing.
“Whether updating accessories to reflect the latest trends or choosing something to support daily step goals, new footwear is a great way to treat yourself,” says Alyson Stanley, buyer for national retailer Rack Room Shoes.
For those on-the-go, athletic styles such as Nike Air Max Excee and Brooks Ghost 12 running sneakers offer support to help reach health and wellness initiatives. To enjoy something ultra-comfortable that allows you to transition between activities easily or to wear when you are lounging at home, try a classic Crocs with fun update – a fuzzy inner liner. And, to accessorize a stylish outfit, try a Dr. Martens Zavala combat boot available in various holiday-inspired colors. For all your family’s footwear needs, visit rackroomshoes.com for online shopping or curbside pickup options.
Once you have the plan in place, get into a self-care routine that works for you. Doing so can help you enjoy the holidays while breathing a little easier.