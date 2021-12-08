Bear Lake County Commissioners hosted the Ford County meeting on November 30th, 2021, Oregon Trail Center in Montpelier.
Prisoners from all four counties attended the Commissioners from Caribou County to discuss the last chance and Gentile Valley flood options and Canal improvements. Some of the improvements will impact Franklin County. The Commissioners heard from Mark Matthews by phone, and he said that he had talked with the engineer and there’s currently a problem with the washing out of one of the roads in the prospective area. The County will sponsor the grant for the project. These two projects are separate. The Bear River Water Association would like to divert some water and work with the co-op, Pacific Corps, and downstream users. The engineers have talked to the landowner Todd Jensen according to Matthews.
The Franklin COmmissioners talked about an issue with a homeowner’s exemption. They have a resident who owns two homes in Franklin County, and he lives in both of them for six months. The homeowners were seeking the homeowner deduction on both houses. It is only allowed on one home. This issue has been a problem in some of the other counties before. The exemption can only be on one house.
Commissioners talked about the felony probation office in Oneida County, it has been a shared office, but they now have felony probation officers there more than one day a week. It is a problem as adults, and juvenile probationers cannot simultaneously be in the same office. The two groups must be kept separate. Bear Lake County provides office space for the Felony probation officer to meet clients. Franklin County has a resident felony probation officer, and they have a separate office for him. Caribou county is just letting the felony probation officer use an office in their Courthouse. In the areas where the felony probation is there, more frequently, the State is paying for the office. It was recommended the Oneida commissioners go back and talk to the State about covering the cost for a separate office.
The commissioner’s following discussion was about the opioid settlement. Oneida County is involved in it, but they questioned program commissioners and how and who was in charge of them. There is no guidance on how those funds may be currently used.
Oneida County asked if all new roads are accepted for maintenance by the counties if built to the minimum road standards. Currently, Franklin County requires that any new roads be built to the standard, and if they are paved, the County accepts them. Bear Lake County roads must be built to the standard so the fire truck and emergency vehicles can access the area. After the road is completed, they may or may not accept it depending on how many residents it impacts. Caribou County is also looking at the same type of ordinance. Commissioner Rasmussen said that the “Road Law Handbook,” written by an attorney from Boise, has been invaluable on-road issues.
From the Bear Lake County Treasurer’s Office, Trica Poulsen talked to the Commissioners on house bill 389. The Commissioners asked Senator Harris if this bill would be Revisited, as unintended consequences for the counties have happened. The bill has impacted many Counties, and several thousand dollars of money has been returned because of problems with the bill. Harris said several tax bills have the same have this issue.
Bear Lake County Commissioner Rassmussen circulated the letter written supporting the Husky North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. Itafos is currently working on final permitting. Bear Lake supports this as the mine provides jobs for its residents. The other Counties support this and would like to send a support letter.
The Commissioners then discussed ARPA funds. Bear Lake County said they still have no guidelines; there may be more options and different ways the funds may be spent.
Rasmussen said that the public health district is redoing the bylaws, but that may be something the other counties are also interested in.
Juvenile Detention funding was discussed, the budget is being relooked at. Rassmussen said if they take the total cost and divide it based on each County’s usage, this may prove the best solution.
Senator Mark Harris said he’s glad that the finally ended 2021’s session. Property tax will be a significant issue at the next session. There will be much discussion about the billion-dollar Surplus the State of Idaho has. Every different entity already has many ways to spend, but this may prolong the session. They don’t want to fund programs that will increase future costs.
All of the counties felt this meeting was valuable and still want to continue. The four Counties may end up in different districts due to the redistricting, but they still impact each other because of their location. The next meeting will be in February.