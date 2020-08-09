Even though the Bear Lake County Fair is not happening this year, the 4-H/FFA events are taking place. The kids involved in these activities are really excited about their efforts and want everyone to come and be involved.
The events take place Tuesday through Saturday, August 11 through 15, beginning with a Horse Show on Tuesday morning at 9; a Swine Show Thursday morning at 8, with a Style Review that evening at 7; and the Beef Show on Friday morning at 10, followed by the Dairy Show at Noon. Then the big Market Sale will be held Saturday morning at 10. There are other events taking place each day as seen on the schedule of events below.
Please come and show your support for these young people who have put so much of their time and talents into each of these events.
Tuesday, Aug 11
9 a.m. – Horse Show
Thursday, Aug 13
8 a.m. – Swine Show
10 a.m. – Market Goat and Lamb
2 p.m. – Small Animals Rabbit and Poultry
7 p.m. – Style Review
Friday – Aug 14
10 a.m. – Beef Show
2 p.m. – Round Robin Showmanship
3 p.m. – Cupcake Wars
6 p.m. – Dog Show
Saturday – Aug 15
10 a.m. – Market Sale