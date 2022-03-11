Every year, over President’s Day weekend, 8th and 9th grade students across the state of Idaho have the opportunity to attend the 4H Know Your Government Conference in Boise. The goal of this conference is to teach the next generation of leaders about our government and how it works by giving them a hands on approach to the inner workings of either the legislative or judicial processes. Approximately, 150 youth are selected from across the state for the opportunity to attend, and here in Bear Lake, we are especially lucky. Our county has earned a reputation of bringing a large delegation every year, and having amazing and hardworking youth represent us. This year was no different. Bear Lake took a delegation of sixteen youth, the largest group to attend from anywhere in the state. All the youth who participated in the conference obtained a reputation of being extraordinarily respectful, responsible, and engaged. The sixteen youth who engaged in the conference are as follows: Mikayla Bloxham, Mazzyn Boehme, Marlee Cottle, Josh Crane, Lindsay Fisher, Olivia Forsland, Miley Gerber, Evelyne Gertler, Rebecca Jenson, Logan Keetch, Kimbely Lichfield, Lisa Probst, Mary Reed, Jada Roberts, Erika Roundy, and Harley Wallentine. Chaperones from Bear Lake where Dr. Peter Crane and Trevor Keetch.
The highlight of the conference was Monday morning when the youth had the opportunity to participate in a breakfast with the state legislators and officials, including Governor Brad Little. Among the officials who participated in the event was the senator from our legislative district, Sen. Mark Harris. Of the event, Senator Harris said to the youth of our county, “I enjoyed listening to all the activities you’ve undertaken and your commitment to the wide variety of 4H programs offered by the University of Idaho Extension Office in Bear Lake County. 4H programs help you grow as individuals by teaching leadership skills and time management, and all while having fun with like-minded youth and adult advisors.”
The youth who participated in the conference will have the opportunity to write a report and make a poster that will be displayed at the county fair.