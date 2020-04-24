Fourteen youth from the valley represented Bear Lake County at this year’s Know Your Government Conference in Boise over President’s Day weekend. The eleven eighth graders attending for their first time were Connor Blanton, Evan Cottle, Zach DeClark, Cassidy Higley, Carson Lee, Ben McDowell, Joseph McDowell, Attyana Murphy, MaKenzie Smith, Kade Wells, and Alexis Wuthrich. The three ninth graders returning were Katelyn Crane, Marlee Sellers, and Ridge Wallentine. Maryanne Stevens attended as a chaperone.
Know Your Government is a program organized by the University of Idaho 4-H. The youth have the opportunity to learn how our government works. One year the youth learn about the legislative process and how bills are written, debated, and voted on. The other year they experience the Judicial process by participating in a mock trial as lawyers, witnesses, and defendants. The youth also enjoy a breakfast with our state Legislative representation.
Participants will be making posters with the pictures taken at the conference. These will be on display at the Bear Lake County Fair.