Even with the COVID-19 situation, and respectfully with social distancing and practicing safe practices, Montpelier celebrated the 4th of July in fashion!
Families and friends enjoyed many different ways of celebrating the holiday. There were picnics in backyards, camping for some, and trips to Bear Lake for others. Creativity was the key in planning and executing the day’s events so that everyone could have fun and still be safe.
Montpelier had some events planned to make the day extra fun and enjoyable. There was a Cruise-In down Main Street beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Cars of all sorts were there to drag main as in the olden days, with radios blaring, enjoying the afternoon with each other. Vendors of several kinds were set up along the way, such as Diamond Heart Restaurant who was set up in the Ace Hardware parking lot to sell cheeseburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks to the hungry as they started their cruise. People threw candy to the kids from their cars, and everyone just enjoyed their time together.
At dusk, fireworks were set off at Allinger Park just like they are every year, but with a bit of a twist. Instead of being able to sit out on the ground with snacks and treats and little children running about like in years past, this year the residents of Montpelier had to stay with their cars and park where they could find an available place to maintain social distancing. However, it didn’t stop anyone from making it to an available spot to see the exciting spectacle that was put on that night. The fireworks were as good or better than ever, and everyone had fun watching from tailgates, front seats, or lawn chairs beside their vehicles.
The weather was perfect and warm for the day after several days of cold and rain. People were happy and glad to be out and about with something fun to celebrate. And all in all, it was a very successful and pleasant day for all.