(StatePoint) With the days growing shorter and the weather getting cooler, it’s easy to fall into a rut during the fall season. Here’s how the latest technology can support your efforts to keep your mind and body active in the months ahead.
• Create a daily routine: Wearable tech can help motivate you to create a daily routine and get out the door every day, even if it’s just for a short walk around the neighborhood. For example, when G-Shock watches are connected via Bluetooth to companion apps, you can monitor and track such data as step count logs, calories burned and exercise intensity levels. These durable watches also feature daily, weekly and monthly activity achievement graphs, which can help you monitor your progress over time and push yourself a bit further.
• Get better sleep: Better sleep means more energy during the day to fuel your active lifestyle. A range of apps can help you get to sleep faster, however Slumber is one that features an enormous sleep library of meditations, soothing stories, music and soundscapes, all of which are designed to quiet the mind and guide you to sleep.
• Go on an adventure: The right outdoor watch can be your companion on adventures big and small. Packed with technological features to help navigate any adventure, Casio’s PRO TREK PRTB70-5 is great for hiking, climbing, trekking and even fishing. Quad sensor technology detects compass bearing, barometric pressure, altitude and temperature readings, plus an accelerometer can log daily steps counts. By connecting via Bluetooth to the PRO TREK Connected app, you can obtain useful information such as route log and calories burned. Your watch can even help you catch your dinner. Its Fish-In-Time feature displays catch probability throughout the day, while the fishing timer’s alarm automatically counts down to the next ideal catch period.
• Improve mobility: Sore muscles can sideline you from staying active, however, with new tech, you can give yourself a high-quality massage that helps you regain mobility and get back to it faster. The Bluetooth enabled Hypervolt massager, for example, syncs with an app to guide you through custom recovery programs.
• Track nature: New apps are inspiring people of all ages to become amateur naturalists. A joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, iNaturalist helps you identify plants and animals around you, record and share your observations, and connect with others doing the same. The data collected helps scientists working to protect the environment.
By leveraging new technology, you can help keep your body and mind active engaged in the months ahead for a happy and healthy fall season.