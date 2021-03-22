It started up in Rexburg, she wasn’t interested at all.
But they were going steady by the end of Fall.
After Thanksgiving with the Nelson’s and Christmas with the Hill’s, they got married down in Manti and honeymooned at the Wagon Wheel.
Within a few months, they knew Jim was on his way. A summer building houses then onto cows, wheat and hay.
Jay quickly followed, then Anna, Tina, Joe.
After moving into RK’s house they added little Jared and completed what they called home.
It’s now been 50 years with lots of ups and downs. So glad they have forever with all the smiles and frowns.
Twenty grandkids later and even two little greats. The Nelson family invites you to help us celebrate.
Join us at Jericho Gym on Saturday from 2-4, in wishing this couple the best to come and many many more!