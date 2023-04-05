a

Ladd Dee Fox.

A 6-year-old local boy died in this small Southeast Idaho town earlier this week as the result of injuries he sustained in a snowmobile accident, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ladd Dee Fox was riding a snowmobile around 8:05 p.m. Sunday outside of his family’s home in Thatcher, located south of Grace, when he struck a metal and cement fence, authorities said.


