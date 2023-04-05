...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
A 6-year-old local boy died in this small Southeast Idaho town earlier this week as the result of injuries he sustained in a snowmobile accident, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Ladd Dee Fox was riding a snowmobile around 8:05 p.m. Sunday outside of his family’s home in Thatcher, located south of Grace, when he struck a metal and cement fence, authorities said.
Ladd was seriously injured as a result of colliding with the fence, Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar said.
Ladd’s family and emergency responders provided medical treatment but he died at the scene.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the boy’s family during this tragic time,” Fryar said.
Ladd’s obituary provided a heartfelt depiction of the boy’s passion for life and memorable character.
Here is the obituary in its entirety:
Ladd Dee Fox returned to his Heavenly Parents March 26, 2023 after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile accident. Ladd was living his best 6 year old life in a little boy’s paradise, his oversized backyard in Thatcher, Idaho.
Ladd was born to J. Dean and Lindsey Maud Fox on May 17, 2016. He was the very best baby and spoiled from the start. He loved his three older siblings and wanted to do everything they did. He was the perfect little shadow.
Ladd, like his dad, had a lot of passion for life. He loved adventures, camping, riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, hunting, wrestling and especially fishing. Ladd was passionate about ranching. He loved working cows, riding horses and recently raising sheep. Ladd spent hours and hours on his knees playing with his farm toys. His enormous farm was set up all about the house and it brought joy to our family for years.
Ladd was excited about science and enjoyed doing experiments. He was silly, quick-witted, and feisty. He spoke in silly accents, pulled funny faces, and always kept his family laughing.
Ladd had an extra tender heart for his mom, and she for him. Ski trips and Bear Lake days were their thing. He was the baby of the family and Lindsey always spoiled him just a little bit extra.
Our hearts are broken but we are so happy we got to raise this sweet boy for a little while here on earth. His sweet freckles and cheesy grin will be so missed. We cherish our memories and find comfort in the knowledge that families are forever.
He is survived by his parents, Dean and Lindsey Fox, sisters Josie and Quincy, and brother Trig. He continues to be loved by his grandparents, Bruce and Sharon Hall (Plain City, UT) and Lawrence and JanaLe Fox (Thatcher, ID), many aunts, uncles, and cousins that he loved dearly.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Thatcher Williams Ward Chapel in Niter, Idaho. Viewings were held Friday evening and Saturday prior to the services. Interment was in the Thatcher Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
