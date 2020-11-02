Merrill Transtrum of Montpelier just turned 96 years old and has been residing at the Bear Lake Manor for the past two years. Recently, he decided to donate part of his collection of 351 Beanie Babies to everyone on staff at the Bear Lake Manor, including the residents (he calls them “inmates”).
He was going to give them to the Children’s Hospital. Instead, he gave some of his Beanie Babies to his own children, then gave 75 of them to the Manor, leaving him with 100 still at home. Some of them received more than one for their children and other family members. They each got to pick so they got just what they wanted. He says, “Some of these people haven’t put them down since!”
According to Mr. Transtrum, he didn’t want to sell the Beanie Babies, even though some of them could be worth quite a bit. He says, “I really don’t want to sell them for money; I really don’t need it as far as that goes. I just wanted to give them to somebody who would appreciate them. That’s my goal in life, to reward people for what they’ve done.”
Mr. Transtrum started collecting the Beanie Babies when he and an old army buddy went to Bronson, Missouri, one time in the early 1980s where he purchased about 40 of them. Then he and his wife collected the rest of the 351 Beanie Babies within the next five years because they were a hot item in the 80s. Each one cost anywhere from $5.99, $19.99, $49.99, to one that cost $100. He said they quite enjoyed it, and his wife really liked them. After that, the stuffed animals were stored in his basement until just recently.
Merrill Transtrum has had quite a life, spending 35 years working for the Railroad. He is the only engineer still alive who has worked both the 4014 and the 800 trains.
He was recently called to go to the 150-Year Golden Spike Celebration in Ogden where he was able to spend a couple of hours with those who were in charge of the celebration and take a lot of pictures.
Later, he spent time with Ed Dickens, the man in charge of restoring all the steam engines. Mr. Dickens was able to take the Cheyenne (a steam engine) and restore it. He made a DVD of when he took the Cheyenne to Ogden and then had a sideshow at Promontory Point where officials were present. Mr. Transtrum and Mr. Dickens met in Evanston and visited, and Mr. Dickens wanted him to tell a few of his experiences.
Mr. Transtrum says he didn’t work too much on the 4014, it was too heavy for the rails and kept throwing them out of alignment. He has a picture of himself on the 4014 in 1957. He also has a picture of himself standing on the 800, which he was on hundreds of times. After he became an official, he was able to oversee it and ride on it. It was built in 1924 and first came to Montpelier in 1945. It had a coal converter but was changed to oil for several reasons; mostly so it wouldn’t have to stop and go to the roundhouse, and they could get their oil on the main line.
He ran the engine for 27 years on the Idaho division then was promoted to an official where his territory ran from Pocatello to Green River. Then he was promoted to the Oregon Division and ran to Huntington. After that, he was promoted to Idaho Falls and ran from Pocatello to Butte. There was 800 miles of track in that territory.
But, when the chance came up for officers to retire, he took it and was glad to get out. Up until then, he had been his own boss and ran things the way he wanted to.
During all this time, Mr. Transtrum also had a ranch and a hired man in St. Charles, which he was glad to get back to full time. He says it was a good ranch when it got through. He has sold it all now, and says it all worked out good in the end. He felt like a real success at both.
After he retired, he and his wife, Joyce, purchased a home in Yuma, Arizona. However, when his wife’s health got bad, they had to settle in their home in Montpelier. For 10 years, they had three homes at one time; one at the ranch, the home in Yuma, and the one in Montpelier.
He and his sweetheart were married for 70 years when she passed away.
Last year, when Mr. Transtrum turned 95, they had a birthday party for him at the Manor with cake and ice cream. Over 100 people showed up to celebrate. He is a well-known and well-loved man.
He says, “I am really happy here. I couldn’t be in a better place. I would like to go back out and do what I used to do, but I have to face reality. I’m really content at the Manor. I have thousands of experiences and stories of what has happened in my life I could tell. After I was married for a year, I was drafted into the Army. I spent a hitch in the Army for 14 months overseas. When I came back, my dad had sold the milking machine, so I didn’t have a job. I worked construction then hired out on the railroad. My life just went from there. I prided myself on doing a job just a little bit better than anybody else no matter what it was or where I’d go.”
He continues by saying, “I’ve been mighty blessed. I thank my Heavenly Father for all the opportunities he has given me and the ability to take advantage of them. I have no regrets whatsoever and I have had a wonderful life.”