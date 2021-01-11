The chronic pain self-management program helps people and their caregivers control their symptoms, better manage their health problems, and lead fuller lives.
The teaching process makes this program effective. Classes are highly participatory. Mutual support and success builds participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.
The program is facilitated by leaders with their own health challenges. The program is highly interactive, focusing on building skills, sharing experiences, and support.
Millions of adults live with one or more chronic health conditions. The program helps people and their caregivers manage their symptoms, improve their quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs.
The classes are two and a half hours, once a week, for six weeks. The small group workshops include people with chronic disease and their caregivers. The next class will be held online starting Jan. 14, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
If you would like to enroll, or if you have questions, contact Gina or Laurie at 208-233-4032.