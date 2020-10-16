In her efforts to provide the most relevant education for our students, Principal Laurel Jensen of AJ Winters Elementary School worked alongside faculty and other staff to apply for a $5,000 grant through Bayer Fund to go towards STEM education tools to be used in their classrooms.
Principal Laurel Jensen requested this grant funding to introduce science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education to the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students in a systematic, school-wide approach. She, along with other faculty wanted to incorporate exploratory tools that enhance the students’ logic, problem solving and critical thinking through coding, robotics and simple machines. With this funding, so generously provided by the Bayer Fund, they can now build a foundation that prepares our students for upper-grade levels and beyond.
STEM education has become increasingly more sought after in schools as the workforce demands more skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It is so exciting to see our schools increasing STEM related curriculum with the support of local industries like Bayer through their philanthropic arm, Bayer Fund.
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
Those at AJ Winters Elementary and Bear Lake School District #33 are honored to be one of the grantees of this great organization. Because of the generosity of organizations like Bayer Fund, our schools are able to provide an education in STEM that may not have otherwise been possible. With that, we extend a huge thank you to Bayer Fund for their generous gift of $5,000.
To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.