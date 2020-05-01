Writer Dr. Brenda Hunter, Author of “The Power of Mother,” says “A mother’s love shapes cultures and individuals. Many of us do not understand the profound and long-lasting impact we have in developing our young children’s brains, teaching them first lessons of love, shaping their consciences. At a time when society urges women to seek their worth and personal fulfillment in things that take them away from their families and intimate bonds, women need to come home to their children, their best selves, their hearts. We cannot underestimate the value of home and the power of ‘mother love.’”
I, myself, had a rocky relationship with my mother growing up. I bonded better with my dad, both of us being into literature and music, the love of reading books, and culture. My mom was a very strong and strait-laced woman who had very rigid values and ways of thinking. She worked hard and could not deviate from her set schedules and ways of doing things. She was incapable of being “laid back” and relaxing with us. So, I clashed with her a great deal. This did not mean she didn’t love me. She did, so much. I can especially look back on it now as an adult and see just how much she loved me. She did everything for me, gave me everything I needed, and loved me intensely in her own way. I just couldn’t see it then. And I remember saying to her many times that I hoped I was never the kind of mother to my children that she was to me. In turn, she would say she hoped I never had a child like I was, because she considered me ungrateful. I didn’t understand then just how much she had “shaped” who I was.
Because of this relationship, I left home and moved to the “big city” the minute I turned 18. I got married a year later to a man from the city and began having a family of my own. I had always wanted children; in fact, I always thought I wanted a lot of children. I was soon to find out that I couldn’t have children without fertility medication, which I started right away. When my first four children were born, which we thought was all we would have, I loved those babies so much. I doted on them, I spoiled them, I took care of them in the way I had always dreamed I would. But I found that I taught them about life and values just the way my mom taught me.
Sixteen years later, we had a “surprise baby” who eventually proved to have “problems” mentally. He became a problem child early on, becoming defiant and unruly. We sought help to no avail. He fought against authority and demanded equality; he screamed and yelled and called me horrible names. My husband and I had divorced, so I was raising him alone as the other children were grown and on their own. It was very, very hard to love him unconditionally. To say that a mother automatically loves her child is not always true. Or maybe it is; I loved him because he was mine, but I definitely didn’t like him.
During this time, my mother became ill and my son and I had to move back to my childhood home together to take care of her. She was alone with no one left to help her. I was so worried because of how she and I had clashed so much when I was younger. How was I going to take care of her and my son at the same time? But we actually moved into a routine quite quickly. She ended up having cancer and I found it an honor to take care of her. Strangely, I think, because of being a mother myself, I found a well of love for her that was unexpected.
As I looked back, I remembered all the times she had been there for me during my adulthood. She was there for me when I had each of my babies, I could call her any time I was down or frustrated and she would talk and give me love and support. She was my rock whenever things went bad with my husband, and was there when we finally divorced. It wasn't my dad who was there for me when I needed strength, it was my mom.
I found that I had feelings for her that I never dreamed I would have. I respected her for what she had done for me all those years I was growing up; her strength and convictions, the values she had taught me, her courage in dealing with some things that were very difficult. I found that I admired her a great deal. I gladly took care of her while she was sick from the chemo treatments and recovering from the cancer, her legs growing large from lymph-edema and weeping all over towels on the floor. I took care of her and helped her get used to using her urostomy bag, never being put off by it in any way. This was my mom, and I would do anything for her. I was both surprised and happy with myself.
After she was a five-year cancer survivor, we celebrated together only to find she needed a heart valve replacement, so we dealt with that. Unfortunately, all of it together put her in renal failure. That was the final straw, and she went downhill from there. Two years ago, my mom passed away after many, many falls and finally having to be placed in the nursing home. I was devastated, as was my son who had grown to love her. I miss her so much it’s like a living thing inside me. If you had told me I would feel like this about my mom when I left home at 18, I would have laughed at you. But I grew to love and respect my mom. I feel bad for the years we lost together, and I tried to make up for that during the few years we had together. I know she is in a better place, but I miss her and think about her every minute of every day. She became my hero.
This Mother’s Day, please be good to your mothers, because they really, truly do love you. There is nothing like a mother’s love and the bond a mother and child have. Don’t take them for granted. Cherish the time you have with them, because they are gone all too soon.