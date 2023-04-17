My wife and I spent the better part of the weekend with her family, so I had time only for a quick writeup this morning. I wanted to say this though: if you are terminally online and believe that everyone outside your doors is obsessed with trans rights and everything else that is shoved down our throats, don’t believe it. Normal people talk about the house their 23-year-old kid just made an offer on and the job said child just started. They’re discussing the dirt bike they just bought or the latest trip they took to the beach.
The overwhelming majority of people are normal and are just living their lives. They talk about rising prices but aren’t letting it destroy their joy. Some may say they’re ignoring the world crumbling around them. What do you think someone enjoying life in small-town America can do about it except take care of themselves and their families and not let the TV turn them into neurotic city folk?
Witnessing people living their lives and being happy should motivate anyone who does feel the impulse to fight back against this insane culture. Believing the masses are going to all of a sudden rise up and start a revolution, demanding the government be abolished or replaced, is fantasy thinking. Change will come with small, organized groups. That’s where your focus should be.
