To the citizen of Paris Idaho,
I would like to invite you to write in Adam Johnson on your November Ballot. I am choosing to continue to serve on the city council of Paris. I am grateful to serve this community to help is grow and make it better, this is a great challenge which I am willing to accept. My goals for our city are to make it a place where many want to come and visit, make it their home town, or their place to retire. This city will continue to grow and move forward, being able to serve I would like to make growth, and sustain with what we have. Our city is in good shape but we as citizens are in charge of making it better, it is looking at what we can do, instead of sitting back until the problems come to us. I am choosing to make current focus on city improvements, we need to make sure we have our necessary basic taking care of, then we can continue onto new and exciting city outlook projects. Also I would like to see our city support many of its own activities throughout the year, from community gatherings to memories of the past being taught to our youth. My city term has been short for being on the council for only one year but I would like to be given the chance to make it more, to keep the focus on where our city is headed.