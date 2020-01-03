Adell Hoff Modula, 94, returned to her Heavenly Father on December 19, 2019.
She was born on January 15, 1925 in Georgetown, Idaho to Earnest Pryor Hoff and Clara Porter Hoff. Her father passed away a few years later and her Mother later married George Milton Smith, also of Georgetown. Adell was raised on the Smith Ranch in Georgetown, ID along with eight brothers and sisters. She loved her childhood on “the ranch” and was blessed to have such an industrious and loving Step Father and Mother along with his beautiful family which rapidly became her own. She was the last of her generation of the Smith and Hoff families.
After growing up in the Great Depression, Adell became a telegraph operator for the Rail Road during WWII. To support the war effort she went to training in Morse code immediately after graduating high school. Adell spent 18 months working 7 days a week from midnight to 8 am at the Sage Junction, Wyoming train station. She never had a day off “because it was the war.” This is why her generation is known as The GreatestGeneration. Adell later worked for Utah Power and Light Company where she met Lawrence Raymond Modula. He was co-owner of the Hacienda Supper Club in Montpelier, ID.
Adell and Lawrence were married on May 28, 1955. They later bought out the other partner at the Hacienda and worked together running the business for 30 years. After 50 years of marriage Lawrence passed in 2005. They are survived by their son Shawn D. Modula and his wife Annette; Lawrence’s children from a previous marriage Jeanne Riggs and her husband Fred; Lawrence Modula, Jr., Pat Swanson, their children and grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Georgetown LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery.