BOISE – As people across Idaho head out to enjoy the final weeks of summer, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and law enforcement agencies are partnering to keep Idaho roads safe. Beginning July 26, more than 50 law enforcement agencies will put extra officers on the roads looking for aggressive drivers.
This effort comes in the middle of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when there is an increase in fatal crashes in Idaho and across the country. According to preliminary reports, there have been 49 reported fatalities on Idaho roads since the 2019 Memorial Day weekend began.
“Aggressive driving crashes account for more than half of all traffic crashes in Idaho and all too often those crashes have deadly consequences,” said John Tomlinson from ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS). “We can all do things like slowing down, not tailgating, and obeying traffic signs or just being a little more patient behind the wheel.”
The top contributing factor in all Idaho crashes is aggressive driving. Aggressive driving happens when a driver makes the choice to speed, follow too close, fail to obey traffic signs or signals, and weave in and out of the lane of travel.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 94% of crashes are as a result of human behaviors like the ones listed above.
“As you travel across the state taking in Idaho’s beautiful scenery, please keep in mind that traveling in a motor vehicle is the most risky situation that we will place ourselves and our in a daily basis ,” Tomlinson added. “Each driver has the responsibility to pay attention to how we are driving, and to be engaged behind the wheel if we are to make it to our destinations safely.”
The Aggressive Driving mobilization is funded by OHS as part of its Shift campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities and keep Idaho families whole.