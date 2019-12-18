AJ Winters Christmas Program

AJ Winters School held their Christmas Program Tuesday evening, Dec. 17. The theme was "AJ Winters Presents a Night of Christmas Carols." The program consisted of each grade singing one or two songs. During each song, the kids danced and were really enthusiastic. They had weeks of practice before the program. According to one mom, "My child came home and practiced every day after school. During the Elvis song, the kids dressed up like Elvis, and it was awesome. The first-graders actually had reindeer antlers on their heads. The second-graders sang "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and they all put sunglasses on. The fourth-grade girls line-danced during their song. The kindergarten song got the most giggles as they danced and sang. The age made it so cute to watch and listen too."
The songs were as follows (in order):
2nd Grade: "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
1st Grade: "We're Not Reindeer" and "All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth"
3rd Grade: "Must Be Santa" and "Jingle Bells"
4th Grade Girls: "Layin' it All on the Line"
4th Grade Boys: "Elves Lives"
5th Grade: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer"
Kindergarten: "Blitzen Boogie"
Whole School: "Country Roads" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"