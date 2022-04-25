AJ Winters Elementary Physical Education department recently received generous grants and donations from AJ Winters PTO, Bear Lake Education Foundation, and Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation. With these grants and donations, AJ Winters Elementary recently was able to purchase the Railyard Fitness Obstacle Course. The Railyard Fitness Obstacle allows you to set up a variety of different layouts. Their website promotes that “Exercise on the Railyard Obstacle Course is a 100% natural and is a functional workout that improves cardiovascular, core and muscular strength, balance, agility, coordination, speed, power, flexibility, endurance, posture, and burns calories like no other workout. Exercise on the Railyard improves function, strengthens, and stabilizes the shoulders, core, lower body muscles and joints, back, and hips.” AJ Winters Physical Educations classes says thanks for the support in helping students to stay active. Some comments students said about the Railyard Fitness Obstacle Course is.
“I liked the Railyard because, I like doing parkour because you get doing things and climb things.”
— Braylon 4th grade
“I loved the Railyard Fitness because it was fun to jump around and balance. Thank you so much!”
— Tinzley 4th grade
“I like the Railyard Fitness because it feels like you are walking on a log over a river.”
— Koltyn 4th grade
“I loved the Railyard Fitness because it was a fun new activity that we had never done before.”
— Oaklee 4th grade
“Thank you for the Railyard Fitness. I like it because you can do a plethora of things on it.”
— Emma 5th grade
“I like the Railyard Fitness because it’s fun and challenging.”
— Taysen 5th grade
“I like the Railyard Fitness because it was good exercise, and it was fun to balance on it. Thank You!”
— Anabelle 5th Grade
“I like the Railyard Fitness because you can do a lot of things with it, and I like how you can use it for a lot of game. It is really fun and useful.”
— Whitney 5th grade
“I like that I can jump, climb, and I can balance on the Railyard Fitness.”
— Samson 3rd grade
“It reminds me of parkour which I love! Thank You.”
— Kaid 5th Grade
“I like the Railyard Fitness because it helps us work on balancing and it was fun seeing new patterns and courses every day.”