Al Hicks visits Arlington Cemetery in May.
In May, Army Airborne veteran Al Hicks boarded a flight to Washington, D.C., accompanied by Shaun Tobler.
The Honor Flight program allows veterans who served between World War II and Vietnam to fly and visit their respective war memorials in the nation's capital.
Hicks says that he was reluctant to pursue the program, as the veteran's companion must still pay for the trip. That's when Shaun Tobler stepped up.
"Shaun came to me and said, 'If you'll allow me, I'd like to be your sponsor," said Hicks. "I can't tell you how much that meant to me."
The journey was further complicated when Hicks tripped and wounded his foot shortly before departure.
"I tried to hide it at first," said Hicks, "but Shaun ended up having to push me around in a wheelchair most of the time."
The pair toured Arlington and the war memorials, and Hicks said he was particularly moved by the monument to Army med-evac pilots.
"Those guys got a lot of us out of trouble."
