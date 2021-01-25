Alvero Moffat Dunn, 77, passed away surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021.
Born in Montpelier, ID to James and Winifred Dunn on Nov 3, 1943, Al was the 7th of 10 children.
He loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed fishing, camping, playing (cheating) at cards and riding his 4 wheeler on the forest trails near his home. He was also known to enjoy going on cruises, and most recently took a trip to Australia.
Al is survived by his wife Gerri (married on Mar 18th, 2006 and sealed in the temple on Aug 22nd, 2018), son David and wife Kristi, daughter Michelle, brothers Larry, Shirley and Clinton, sisters Evyonne and Lois, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous others who’s lives were touched by his generous nature, loving heart and never-ending sense of humor.
Graveside services where held in Bennington, Idaho, Saturday, January 23, 2021.