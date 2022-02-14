Boise, Idaho… The Idaho Department of Finance is proud to announce our continued support of America Saves Week, an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, we encourage Idahoans to do a financial check in to get a clear view of their money story and saving behaviors.
America Saves Week is February 21-25, 2022, and will emphasize savings strategies such as saving automatically, preparing for unexpected expenses, retirement, and reducing debt. Many banks and credit unions headquartered in Idaho will be participating in the America Saves initiative, including but not limited to: Clarity Credit Union, Idaho Central Credit Union, Latah Credit Union, P1FCU, and Westmark Credit Union. Several of the institutions mentioned are offering special promotional incentives to members. Westmark Credit Union, for one, will be holding a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card for members who “pledge to save,” and meet other qualifying criteria.
“While Idaho consumers may still be feeling the financial distress from the pandemic, this national conversation underscoring the importance of saving. is timely and necessary,” Idaho Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins said. “Establishing and making regular contributions to a savings account is a fundamental step in climbing the ladder of financial capability.”
Throughout the week of February 21-25, 2022, the Department, via its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, will share daily tips about how to make saving attainable. The Department also encourages Idaho residents and organizations to pledge to set a savings goal by signing up on the America Saves website at https://americasaves.org.